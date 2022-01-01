Sunmerry Monterey Park, CA

Go
Popular Items

8in Mango Mousse$34.00
Shredded Pork$2.20
Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.
8in Fruit Paradise$35.00
Shiitake Mushroom Cheese$2.60
Soft bread topped with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, button mushroom, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Garnished with parsley flakes.
Chicken Cheddar$3.30
Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.
8in Strawberry Cream$34.00
Shredded Pork Puff Pastry$2.40
Soft bread stuffed with shredded pork and topped with a puff pastry. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
Danish Cheese Dog$2.60
Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a flakey danish. Topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and parsley flakes.
Ham & Cheese Danish$2.60
Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.
Tuna$2.40
Soft bread filled with tuna and onions. Topped with a flakey danish skin and garnished with parsley flakes.
Location

500 N. Atlantic Blvd

Monterey Park CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
