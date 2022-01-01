Sunmerry Bakery

The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking

No reviews yet

The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking, a Cajun-Creole inspired restaurant, introduces Southern comfort food to Temple City through our specialty kettle bar. We strive to use quality ingredients and seafood -- delivering the most flavorful dishes to Temple City diners. A beautiful crafted cocktail bar and live musicians create a lively dining experience that welcomes families, dates, business meetings and everything in between.

