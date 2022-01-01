Sunmerry Bakery
Bakery
5728 Rosemead Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5728 Rosemead Blvd
Temple City CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking
The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking, a Cajun-Creole inspired restaurant, introduces Southern comfort food to Temple City through our specialty kettle bar. We strive to use quality ingredients and seafood -- delivering the most flavorful dishes to Temple City diners. A beautiful crafted cocktail bar and live musicians create a lively dining experience that welcomes families, dates, business meetings and everything in between.
Ducks Restaurant
Our doors opened in 1995 as a Japanese curry and spaghetti. We've been made famous for our Katsu-don with many other traditional family favorites like tonkotsu ramen, pork or chicken cutlet curry, udon, cold soba, and tempura dishes.
Phoenix Kitchen
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving Temple City since 2014. Welcome!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!