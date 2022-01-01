Go
Sunmerry Bakery

Bakery

5728 Rosemead Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (536 reviews)

Coconut Raisin$2.60
Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.
6in Strawberry Custard Cake$34.00
Oreo$2.50
Strawberry Donut$2.80
8in Taro Pudding$35.00
SUPER GARLIC$4.00
Sunmerry Best Selling Item!
Korean style garlic bread with rich cream cheese filling.
8in Tiramisu$34.00
Happy birthday candle (each set)$3.00
Bolo Milk Butter$2.30
Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.
Churro$2.50
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

5728 Rosemead Blvd

Temple City CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
