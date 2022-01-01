Go
A map showing the location of Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart
Salad

Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

222 Merchandise Mart Plz

Chicago, IL 60654

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BUBBIE'S CHICKEN 16OZ$8.75
12 OZ SOUP & SPREAD$11.99
SMOKY GOAT CHEESE$4.75
BUBBIES 16oz$8.75
1 SLICE EXTRA$0.50
LEMONGRASS 16OZ$8.75
16 OZ SOUP & SPREAD$12.99
GREEN THAI 12OZ$7.75
TOMATO BASIL 16OZ$8.75
CHICKEN SALAD$4.75
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago IL 60654

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

No reviews yet

Award winning Vietnamese cuisine in the West Loop Chicago

Mixed Greens - Erie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

No reviews yet

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.

Billy Goat Tavern - Merch Mart

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston