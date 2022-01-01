Salad
Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart
Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
222 Merchandise Mart Plz
Chicago, IL 60654
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago IL 60654
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Award winning Vietnamese cuisine in the West Loop Chicago
Mixed Greens - Erie
Come in and enjoy!
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.
Billy Goat Tavern - Merch Mart
Come in and enjoy!