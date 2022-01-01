Sunny Jim's Tavern
A local landmark established in 1934, Sunny Jim's has been serving the local community for over 80 years. For the past 40 years, the current owners have carried on the tradition of Great Food and Drink served with a friendly smile. We smoke our meats over local hardwood each day (including our famous smoked wings) and our food is made from scratch in our kitchen daily. Whether inside enjoying the game on one of our big screens or relaxing on our outdoor patio come in an experience the food, drink and friendly service that has made us Pittsburgh's longest-serving Tavern.Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
255 Camp Horne Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
255 Camp Horne Rd
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Notte
Come on in and enjoy!
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Traditional coffee, espresso & tea along with a few of our own signature drinks. A selection of pastries & a light food menu. Coffee from some of the best roasters in Pittsburgh & other area. Free wifi.
Andora
For over twenty years now, Andora has served great food with friendly people in an environment that you can relax. Whether in our dining rooms, our bar or on our spectacular patio, we know you will have a memorable experience!
Jabby Joe's
Just Good Food And Drink