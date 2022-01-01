Go
Sunny Jim's Tavern

A local landmark established in 1934, Sunny Jim's has been serving the local community for over 80 years. For the past 40 years, the current owners have carried on the tradition of Great Food and Drink served with a friendly smile. We smoke our meats over local hardwood each day (including our famous smoked wings) and our food is made from scratch in our kitchen daily. Whether inside enjoying the game on one of our big screens or relaxing on our outdoor patio come in an experience the food, drink and friendly service that has made us Pittsburgh's longest-serving Tavern.Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

255 Camp Horne Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo FRIED Chicken WRAP$9.99
Chicken breast hand breaded fried to a golden brown, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich$12.50
A huge filet of our award-winning cod battered, breaded and deep fried to a crisp golden brown on a roll with lettuce & tomato served with fries, chips or coleslaw.
Bavarian Pretzel$8.99
Three soft giant pretzel sticks served with
cheese sauce.
Reuben Sandwich$10.99
House smoked corned beef on Russian rye with Russian sauce, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese.
Beer Batter Fish$12.99
Cod dipped in our special beer batter and fried to a golden brown served with fries, chips or
Chicken Tender Basket$8.99
3 hand battered tenders with fries.
Wild West Burger$10.99
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with smoked bacon, aged cheddar, sautéed onions, and BBQ sauce grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
Sunny Cheese Burger$9.99
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Giant Deluxe Fish Sandwich$12.99
A huge filet of our award-winning cod battered, breaded and deep fried to a crisp golden brown on a roll with lettuce & tomato served with fries, chips or coleslaw.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

255 Camp Horne Rd

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

