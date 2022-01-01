Go
Sunny Point Cafe

Our hours are Tues-Sat 8:30am-8:30pm and Sun-Mon 8:30am-2:00pm. We don't take reservations at this time and parking is available on surrounding streets. We are now doing dine in but still taking orders at the host stand for breakfast and lunch. Dinner is full service with many specials made with the produce from our garden.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

626 Haywood Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon$4.00
Huevos Rancheros$16.00
two eggs, black bean cakes, chorizo, feta, green salsa, spuds, crema, chips
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
cheddar grits, blackened shrimp, roasted tomatoes, dijon cream sauce, bacon | double your shrimp + 9
Stuffed French$16.00
Sausage and cheese stuffed french toast served with fruit and maple syrup
Biscuits and Gravy$14.00
Snow creek sausage gravy, two biscuits, and two eggs cooked to order.
Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
Mighty Good Breakfast$14.00
two eggs, choice of protein (bacon, sausage, or veggie sausage), biscuit or focaccia, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
Avocado Toast$15.00
House made bread topped with smashed avocado, tomato, arugula, egg, pickled onions, bacon or veggie sausage, and balsamic reduction
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scramble eggs, serranos, peppers & onions, cheddar, chorizo or tofu chorizo, red salsa, cilantro crema, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +12)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
sour creame waffle, fried chicken breast, bacon, pimiento cheese, jalapeno jam, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit + 2)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

626 Haywood Rd

Asheville NC

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

