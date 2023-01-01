Sunny Rest Resort
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
425 Sunny Rest Road
Palmerton, PA 18071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Mozzarella ball filled with stracciatella (bits of mozzarella and cream) served over a bed of arugula & tomatoes, drizzled with an extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction
Gluten free chocolate brownie
Seasoned beef or chicken served on a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
Pretzel bites served with a white cheddar cheese sauce or honey mustard
Classic beef & lamb with lettuce, tomato & onions served on a freshly grilled pita with tzatziki sauce & served with chips & pickles
Grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & tomatoes served on a freshly grilled pita drizzled with tzatziki sauce served with chips & pickles
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Turkey with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of wrap, white, wheat, or rye toast served with chips & pickles
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet served on garlic bread with house-made vodka sauce & topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with chips & pickles
Fresh-Cut Fries
Chipped beef steak with American cheese served with chips & pickles
Two eggs any style with seasoned skillet potatoes & your choice of toast
Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & cheese served on a brioche bun, bagel or wrap
Bacon, Ham or Sausage
Build your small pizza how you want it, base price is plain large cheese pizza with choice of sauce- additional topping at cost
Soup Chili
A bowl of our rich beef broth enhanced by red wine, fresh thyme, caramelized onions, toasted french bread croutons & topped with melted cheese
Sandwiches Wraps Burgers
8 oz grilled steak burger served on a pretzel roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion & pickles
Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta cheese with a balsamic glaze
Three beef sliders made to order with American cheese, sautéed onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard
Entrees
Tender chicken breasts coated with grated parmesan & Italian breadcrumbs, baked with our classic marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguini
Grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, goat cheese & artichoke hearts in a light lemon basil sauce
(White or red) whole littleneck clams in a garlic olive oil or marinara sauce served over linguini
Sides
Dessert
Two scoops of ice cream topped with fruit sauce or syrup, whipped cream & a cherry
Soup Chili
A bowl of mild seasoned beef & bean chili topped with cheddar cheese & onions
Salads
Romaine lettuce with croutons & grated parmesan cheese with our creamy caesar dressing
Goat cheese, beets, dried cranberries, apples & shaved parmesan cheese over fresh arugula with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Mozzarella ball filled with stracciatella (bits of mozzarella and cream) served over a bed of arugula & tomatoes, drizzled with an extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction
Shareables
Steamed mussels and mushrooms in a shallot sherry cream sauce
10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce
Fried potato skins topped with chili & cheddar cheese served with sour cream
Sesame encrusted, thinly sliced & served rare with a cucumber wasabi dressing & topped with a teriyaki drizzle
Sandwiches Wraps Burgers
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta cheese with a balsamic glaze
Entrees
Cheese tortellini, jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts & grape tomatoes in a house-made vodka spiked pink sauce & topped with parmesan cheese
Penne pasta tossed with house-made pink vodka sauce & parmesan cheese
Broiled twin fillets of sole filled with crab & scallop stuffing, drizzled with lemon butter, white wine sauce & fresh herbs
12 oz center cut New York sirloin steak grilled to perfection
Sides
Salads
Fresh mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, green olives & feta cheese
Shareables
Battered onion petals flash fried & served with a spicy boom boom sauce
Crispy potato wedges with garlic aioli & shaved parmesan cheese
Sandwiches Wraps Burgers
Two lump crab cakes served on slider rolls with boom boom sauce or garlic aioli
Lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon on top of housemade egg salad with your choice of rye, wheat or white toast
Entrees
Maryland style crab cakes broiled to perfection
Bowtie pasta, spinach, broccoli & seasonal vegetables in a creamy parmesan sauce
Hand Carved 16 oz ribeye steak grilled to perfection
Dessert
Gluten free chocolate brownie
Domestic Bottled Beers
Quick Bites
Served in quantities of (6) Savory Flavors: hot, hot & honey, mild, bbq, honey bbq & garlic parmesan
Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with beef chili
Tortilla chips topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa & sour cream
Seasoned beef or chicken served on a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
Warm tortilla with your choice of beef, chicken or pork, with melted cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
Served with a side of Marinara
Pretzel bites served with a white cheddar cheese sauce or honey mustard
Battered onion petals, flash fried & served with a spicy boom boom sauce
Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with bacon
Sandwiches
Chicken steak with mild sauce & bleu cheese with American cheese served with chips & pickles
American cheese on your choice of white, wheat, or rye served with chips & pickles
Classic beef & lamb with lettuce, tomato & onions served on a freshly grilled pita with tzatziki sauce & served with chips & pickles
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of wrap, white, wheat, or rye toast served with chips & pickles
Grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & tomatoes served on a freshly grilled pita drizzled with tzatziki sauce served with chips & pickles
Salads
Mixed Greens w/ ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, green olives, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, & celery served with your choice of dressing
Mixed Greens topped with tomatoes, onions, green olives & croutons served with your choice of dressing
Burgers
Quick Bites
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Sandwiches
Chicken with lettuce, tomato & onions served on a freshly grilled pita with tzatziki sauce & served with chips & pickles
Turkey with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of wrap, white, wheat, or rye toast served with chips & pickles
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet served on garlic bread with house-made vodka sauce & topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with chips & pickles
Quick Bites
Warm tortilla with your choice cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
Fresh-Cut Fries
Jumbo hot dog on a bun with beef chili on top & served with chips & pickles
Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce
Jumbo hot dog on a bun & served with chips & pickles
4 Chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, bbq, ranch, bleu cheese or cheese sauce & fries
Sandwiches
Lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon on top of house-made egg salad with your choice of rye, wheat or white toast served with chips & pickles
Chicken steak with American cheese served with chips & pickles
Pulled pork on a brioche bun served with chips & pickles
Chipped beef steak with American cheese served with chips & pickles
Burgers
Breakfast Options
Two eggs any style with seasoned skillet potatoes & your choice of toast
Bagel can be toasted upon request, with or without cream cheese
Two eggs any style with mixed American & cheddar cheese, bacon, sausage & a hash brown on a brioche bun or toasted bagel
Two eggs any style with cheese served on a brioche bun, bagel or wrap
Oatmeal, Fruit & a Yogurt
Creamy house-made sausage gravy served over freshly baked split buttermilk biscuits
Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & cheese served on a brioche bun, bagel or wrap
Separates
Bacon, Ham or Sausage
Golden brown hash brown patty
Seasoned diced skillet potatoes
Pizza
Build your small pizza how you want it, base price is plain large cheese pizza with choice of sauce- additional topping at cost
Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & beef
Large house-made garlic herb sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon & a ranch drizzle
Large cheese pizza with choice of sauce
Pizza
Small house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil
Small house-made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with breaded chicken & a garlic sauce drizzle
Small cheese pizza with choice of sauce
10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce, topped with grilled veggies such as broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers & red onions
Build your small pizza how you want it, base price is plain small cheese pizza with choice of sauce- additional topping at cost
Fountain Beverages
Juices
Hot Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Location
425 Sunny Rest Road, Palmerton PA 18071
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Palmerton
Lehighton
Jim Thorpe
Bath
Fogelsville
Allentown
Nazareth
Bethlehem
Emmaus
Macungie
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant