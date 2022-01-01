Sunny Side Up
Open today 6:00 AM - 4:30 PM
No reviews yet
5708 Citrus Blvd
Elmwood, LA 70123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Location
5708 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood LA 70123
Nearby restaurants
Lit Pizza
Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!
Shimmy Shack - Harahan
We are a neighborhood restaurant & full bar, opened in 2003, renovated from a Tom benson bank into a full service restaurant .
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Come in and enjoy!
Byblos Restaurant | Elmwood
Mediterranean Grill