Go
Toast

Sunny Hill

Located in North Ballard, at the corner of NW 85th & 32nd Ave NW. Serving round pies, crispy squares, big salads & a smash burger with waffle fries. Italian classics on rotation.

We attempt to fulfill as many to go orders as possible but do have limited capacity in our small space. If online ordering is unavailable please check back later.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

3127 NW 85th St

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Charred Broccoli$14.00
tahini / orange / dulse
Sunny Burger$14.00
umami ketchup / shredded lettuce / frizzled onion / B&B pickle
Loyal Round Pie$21.00
mozzarella / provolone / parmesan
Roasted Sicilian Style Cauliflower$15.00
fennel / garlic / sweet caper sauce
Square Pies
Choose one:
Loyal - mozzarella / aged provolone / parm
Arcade - pepperoni / pickled serrano mozzarella / parm
Cowboy Curtis - fennel sausage roasted hatch & onion / artichoke
Death By Stereo - raab / young garlic confit tomato / stracchino
Waffle Fries$7.00
with umami ketchup or black garlic ranch
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
pioppini mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.00
Arcade Round Pie$24.00
pepperoni / pickled serrano / mozzarella / parmesan /
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3127 NW 85th St

seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Italio Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Riveted Coffee

No reviews yet

Drive thru or walk up! Caffe D'arte, Lotus energy drinks , Monin syrups, Tosti breakfast sandwiches and snacks.

Ray's Boathouse

No reviews yet

Locally owned, passionately driven.
Ray’s seafood restaurant in Seattle serves the freshest seafood prepared with classic technique and global inspiration. Situated on the shores of Ballard overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, Ray’s iconic seafood restaurant and bar believes in offering sea to plate fare while supporting sustainability and our local hard-working fishermen and purveyors!

8oz Burger & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston