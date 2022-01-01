Sunny Hill
Located in North Ballard, at the corner of NW 85th & 32nd Ave NW. Serving round pies, crispy squares, big salads & a smash burger with waffle fries. Italian classics on rotation.
We attempt to fulfill as many to go orders as possible but do have limited capacity in our small space. If online ordering is unavailable please check back later.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
3127 NW 85th St
seattle WA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
