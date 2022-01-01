Go
Toast

Sunny's Backyard

Plant based food, cocktails & local craft beer! We’re fun dining, not fine dining. All are welcome here.

3526 E 7th

Avg 5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Bites$9.00
Double Battered & Double Fried "Chicken" Tossed in a House Made Buffalo Sauce on a bed of
Mixed Greens with Pickles and a side of Ranch
Loaded Fries$13.00
Beer Battered Waffle Fries loaded with Credo Queso, Spare Rib & Jalapeños Topped with Garlic Aioli
Ranch$0.50
Hot stuff baby burger$12.00
Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
Spare Rib Wrap$12.00
Citrus Glazed “Spare Rib”, Ponzu Fried Jasmine Rice, Pickled Veggies, Sriracha, Garlic & Gochujang Aioli Served in a Chipotle Flour Tortilla
Fries$4.00
Korean BBQ Chicken$9.00
Double Battered & Twice Fried "Chicken" tossed in a house made Korean BBQ Sauce. Served
with Pickled Veggies, Thai Basil & Ranch for dipping.
bbq Sauce Honey$0.50
Aloha Lucy Burger$12.00
Impossible Patty with Melted Chao Cheese Topped with Crispy Banana Peppers, Mixed Greens & Gochujang Aioli Served on Vegan Brioche
Brussels Sprout Salad$11.00
Brussels, Ponzu Reduction, Thai Basil & Pickled Veggies Topped with Gochujang Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3526 E 7th

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

No reviews yet

We are open for take out and dine in!

Kinda Tropical

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Austin Eastciders

No reviews yet

Pick-up Inside
979 Springdale Rd Ste 130
Austin, TX 78702

Swift Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Swift Pizza Co. specializes in Custom and Signature Pizzas made with premium ingredients for Dine-In or Take-Away.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston