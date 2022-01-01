Sunny's Backyard
Plant based food, cocktails & local craft beer! We’re fun dining, not fine dining. All are welcome here.
3526 E 7th
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3526 E 7th
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
We are open for take out and dine in!
Kinda Tropical
Come in and enjoy!
Austin Eastciders
Pick-up Inside
979 Springdale Rd Ste 130
Austin, TX 78702
Swift Pizza Co.
Swift Pizza Co. specializes in Custom and Signature Pizzas made with premium ingredients for Dine-In or Take-Away.