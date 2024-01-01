Sunny's Breakfast & Lunch - 8238 23 Mile Road
Open today 7:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 am
Location
8238 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township MI 48316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Shelby Township, MI
No Reviews
12433 23 Mile Rd Shelby Charter Twp, MI 48315
View restaurant