Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Utica
  • /
  • Sunny's Breakfast & Lunch - 8238 23 Mile Road
Consumer picView gallery

Sunny's Breakfast & Lunch - 8238 23 Mile Road

Open today 7:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8238 23 Mile Road

Shelby Township, MI 48316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 am

Location

8238 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township MI 48316

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Da Francesco's
orange starNo Reviews
49521 Vandyke Avenue Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Shelby Township
orange starNo Reviews
49453 Van Dyke Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Shelby Township, MI
orange starNo Reviews
12433 23 Mile Rd Shelby Charter Twp, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Mavrix Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
50308 Schoenherr Rd Shelby Twp, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Detroit Fish House
orange starNo Reviews
51195 Schoenherr Road Shelby Township, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Nonna's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
50528 Schoenherr Road Shelby Township, MI 48315
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shelby Township

National Coney Island - Utica Park
orange star4.5 • 5,056
45221 Utica Park Blvd Utica, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Steampunk Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 168
7722 Auburn Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Vino & Vibes Wine bar - Downtown Utica
orange star5.0 • 21
7740 Auburn Rd Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Game On Burgers & Bar
orange star5.0 • 3
45875 Mound Rd Shelby Twp, MI 48317
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Shelby Township

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sunny's Breakfast & Lunch - 8238 23 Mile Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston