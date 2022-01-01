Sunny's Cantina

Go
Popular Items

Pollo Taco$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
Single serving Sunny's Margarita To Go$8.00
California Burrito$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
Pollo Quesadilla$12.99
Chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions
Roasted Salsa$2.99
Comes with chips
Shrimp Taco$4.99
Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp with cucumber pico, Honduran slaw, marinated red onions & sriracha crema
Street Corn$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
Guacamole$5.99
Comes with chips
*Gluten Free
Queso$4.99
Comes with chips
*Gluten Free
Carnitas Burrito$12.99
Stuffed with juicy carnitas, refried beans,
rice, street corn, spicy chihuahua cheese,
chipoltle crème and pico. Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
*burrito in pic is smothered with all 3
Location

6655 Manchester Avenue

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Nick’s Pub

No reviews yet

ST. LOUIS' FAVORITE 3AM BAR! Located in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Nick's Irish Pub is home to 101 Beers on Tap. The Authentic Irish Pub serves up food and drink specials daily along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. Join us to watch your favorite sports teams or enjoy our wide array of entertainment including Shuffle Board, Pool, Darts, Golden Tee, Buck Hunter & more, Come in and enjoy, Slainte!.

Bartolino's Osteria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Bartolino's Osteria, located at Hampton & Wilson.
Online Orders are able to be scheduled for any time today. For scheduling orders for tomorrow, or further out, please call the store at 314-644-2266.
Thank you very much for your support!
Stay safe out there!

Nomad

No reviews yet

Sandwiches and tasty eats.

Felix's Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

