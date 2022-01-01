Sunny's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
7738 SE 13th Ave
Popular Items
Location
7738 SE 13th Ave
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moreland Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
Kay's Bar
Since 1934
Jade Bistro
We serve our Family Recipes for you to enjoy!
Reverend's BBQ
Reverend's BBQ is a welcoming, laid-back smokehouse restaurant offering smoked meats, fried chicken, and beer on tap in the heart of Portland's Sellwood neighborhood. All are welcome at our table!