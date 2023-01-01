Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Sunnyside

Go
Sunnyside restaurants
Toast

Sunnyside restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Peri-Peri GUYS LIC - 40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE

40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE, LONG ISLAND CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New! Crispy Chicken Avocado Bowl$12.99
More about Peri-Peri GUYS LIC - 40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE
Item pic

SALADS

Mr. Buncha - 4509 40th st

4509 40th st, Sunnyside

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Bowl$15.00
Jasmine rice, Crispy Chicken tomato, Radish, mixed green, teriyaki and mayo sauce
Crispy Chicken Skewer$8.00
Crispy Chicken Skewer serve with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo sauce
More about Mr. Buncha - 4509 40th st
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Long Island City - Long Island City

40-05 Skillman Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Schnipper's Crispy Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken, sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, greens, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta
More about Schnipper's - Long Island City - Long Island City

Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyside

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sunnyside to explore

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Sunnyside to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (681 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston