Crispy chicken in Sunnyside

Peri-Peri GUYS LIC - 40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE
40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE, LONG ISLAND CITY
|New! Crispy Chicken Avocado Bowl
|$12.99
SALADS
Mr. Buncha - 4509 40th st
4509 40th st, Sunnyside
|Crispy Chicken Bowl
|$15.00
Jasmine rice, Crispy Chicken tomato, Radish, mixed green, teriyaki and mayo sauce
|Crispy Chicken Skewer
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Skewer serve with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo sauce
Schnipper's - Long Island City - Long Island City
40-05 Skillman Avenue, Long Island City
|Schnipper's Crispy Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy chicken, sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, greens, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta