Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

Come in and enjoy! We have lakefront full service dining and take out counter service! This is how you do lakefront dining! Enjoy.

1850 west Lake Blvd.

Popular Items

Sunnyside Burger$19.00
8oz. Wagyu angus blend, aged white cheddar, brioche bun, secret sauce, fries
Coconut Crusted Calamari$18.00
Lemon wasabi cocktail sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
fire grilled chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun, fries
Fried Zucchini$15.00
Since 1965, a sunnyside tradition
Sesame Salmon Rice Bowl$29.00
Sustainably raised salmon, brown jasmine rice, pickled carrots, kimchi, edamame, citrus ponzu sauce on side
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb croutons
Fresh Fish & Chips$27.00
Alibi Ale beer battered fresh fish, french fries, pineapple sesame slaw, lemon, tartar sauce.
Fresh Fish Tacos$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$14.00
All natural chicken breast, brown jasmine rice, teriyaki glaze.
Kids Crispy Chicken$14.00
Crunchy battered all natural chicken breast, ranch, fruit or fries
1850 west Lake Blvd.

tahoe city CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe

Rusty's Kitchen is located in Granlibakken's historic ski hut. Serving snacks and drinks, and delicious Mexican food. Closed for the season.

Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

The Cedar House Pub is known for comfort food with a gourmet twist. Surprise your family with a delectable to-go dinner. We offer many dining options for guests with specialized dietary needs, and even options for little humans’ distinguished palates.

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck

It’s taco time with casual Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, nachos, and burritos, served from our Food Truck which is currently available for private hire.

The Dam Cafe

Welcome to Paradise and The Dam Cafe!
We prepare our food with genuine love and
respect for life & planet Earth. That’s why you’ll find organic ingredients, delicious food and coffee... and an all-star staff that make it special every time!

