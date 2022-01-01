Go
Toast

Sunnyside Up Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

6909 Menaul Blvd, NE Suite A

No reviews yet

Location

6909 Menaul Blvd, NE Suite A

Albuquerque NM

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Cantina Loca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Garcia’s Kitchen - San Mateo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston