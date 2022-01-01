Go
Sunny's

Creating a healthier, more vibrant world through good for you food and wellness programming!

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106

Popular Items

Club 55$11.00
turkey bacon, roasted turkey, tomato, lettuce, house-made mayo, sourdough
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
free-range chicken, house-made mayo, turmeric, curry, golden raisins, lettuce, graintastic bread
Sunshine$9.50
english cucumber, tomato, shaved onion, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, hummus, vegan pesto, graintastic bread
V
Garden Party Burrito$9.00
quinoa, black beans, sweet potato, peppers, red onion, crushed avocado, arugula, local tortilla, house verde salsa on the side
V
GF, V
Sunny's Special Farm Eggs Burrito$10.00
free-range eggs, turkey bacon, avocado, Edgewood Creamery white cheddar, pico de gallo, local tortilla, house verde salsa on the side
Kelly Green$10.00
kale, spinach, mint, blueberry, avocado, banana, oat milk
Brussles & Kale Caesar$9.00
shaved brussels sprout, chopped kale, pomegranate arils, toasted nuts, vegan caesar dressing
GF, V
Crushed Avocado Toast$9.00
cucumber, tomato, seeds, alfalfa sprouts, sourdough
Macro Magic
quinoa, kale, chickpeas, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, scallions, carrot-ginger dressing
GF, V
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Edgewood Creamery white cheddar, sourdough
Location

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106

Bentonville AR

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
