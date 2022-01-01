Sunny's
Creating a healthier, more vibrant world through good for you food and wellness programming!
110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106
Popular Items
Location
110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106
Bentonville AR
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Preacher's Son
Happy to be serving the community!
Superfine
Sweets Shoppe
The First Seat Pub & Grill
Your local neighborhood pub! We serve top notch burgers, sandwiches and refreshing cold brews.
Record Downtown
Come in and enjoy!