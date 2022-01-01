Sunnyvale restaurants you'll love
More about Meyhouse
SALADS
Meyhouse
133 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
|Popular items
|Kasap Kofte - Grilled meatballs
|$27.00
Grilled Painted Hills grass-fed beef patties seasoned red pepper, cumin, oregano and spices. Served with white rice
|Dolma - Stuffed grape leaves
|$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, grape leaves, collard greens, swiss chard, dried eggplant stuffed with rice, onion and warm spices (Istanbul)
|Kopoglu - Egplant with peppers tomato sauce & garlic yogurt
|$12.00
Fried eggplant and peppers topped with tomato sauce and garlic yogurt
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
795 E El Camino Real, sunnyvale
|Popular items
|Taro Milk Tea
|$5.25
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro
|Sunright Fruit Tea
|$5.15
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon orange slices
|Ceylon Milk Tea
|$4.90
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
More about Gumba's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Gumba's Italian Restaurant
176 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|L CHEESE
|$20.00
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
More about Chick N Fish
Chick N Fish
623 Caliente Drive, Sunnyvale
|Popular items
|Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets
|$12.99
Lightly fried panko breaded Swai Fish fillet stir-fried with garlic and onion and red chili pepper in Salt & Pepper seasoning.
|Seafood Boil Combo #1
|$44.99
Mix and Match any 3 lbs from A. Includes 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes, and 2 Pieces of Sausages
|6 pc Jumbo Wings
|$9.95
Lightly breaded with Cajun seasoning, deep fried.
Pick your flavor with Cajun, Honey & Garlic, Buffalo, Salt& Pepper or Mango Habanero Sauce.
1 Flavor, 1 Dipping Sauce
More about Bikanos
Bikanos
1635 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
|Lacha Paratha
|$4.00
|Pani Puri
|$5.00
More about Mayan Kitchen
Mayan Kitchen
139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
|Popular items
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$5.95
Battered shrimp, coleslaw, dried cranberries, chipotle aioli, micro cilantro.
|Torta De Vegan Fried Chicken
|$10.95
Vegan Fried Chicken Refried Black beans, Vegan Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled red onions. Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.
|Torta De Cochinita Pibil
|$10.95
Achiote marinated slow roasted pork spread with refried black beans, Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled red onion. Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.
More about Bikaner Sweets
Bikaner Sweets
1625 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale