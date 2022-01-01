Sunnyvale restaurants you'll love

Toast
Sunnyvale's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Sunnyvale restaurants

Consumer pic

SALADS

Meyhouse

133 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.5 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kasap Kofte - Grilled meatballs$27.00
Grilled Painted Hills grass-fed beef patties seasoned red pepper, cumin, oregano and spices. Served with white rice
Dolma - Stuffed grape leaves$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, grape leaves, collard greens, swiss chard, dried eggplant stuffed with rice, onion and warm spices (Istanbul)
Kopoglu - Egplant with peppers tomato sauce & garlic yogurt$12.00
Fried eggplant and peppers topped with tomato sauce and garlic yogurt
More about Meyhouse
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

795 E El Camino Real, sunnyvale

Avg 4.8 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taro Milk Tea$5.25
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro
Sunright Fruit Tea$5.15
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon orange slices
Ceylon Milk Tea$4.90
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Gumba's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Gumba's Italian Restaurant

176 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread$5.00
L CHEESE$20.00
Chicken Wings$14.00
More about Gumba's Italian Restaurant
Shosha image

 

Shosha

141 S Murphy Av, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shosha
The Oxford image

 

The Oxford

195 South Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Oxford
Restaurant banner

 

Chick N Fish

623 Caliente Drive, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets$12.99
Lightly fried panko breaded Swai Fish fillet stir-fried with garlic and onion and red chili pepper in Salt & Pepper seasoning.
Seafood Boil Combo #1$44.99
Mix and Match any 3 lbs from A. Includes 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes, and 2 Pieces of Sausages
6 pc Jumbo Wings$9.95
Lightly breaded with Cajun seasoning, deep fried.
Pick your flavor with Cajun, Honey & Garlic, Buffalo, Salt& Pepper or Mango Habanero Sauce.
1 Flavor, 1 Dipping Sauce
More about Chick N Fish
Banner pic

 

Bikanos

1635 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$4.00
Lacha Paratha$4.00
Pani Puri$5.00
More about Bikanos
Mayan Kitchen image

 

Mayan Kitchen

139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$5.95
Battered shrimp, coleslaw, dried cranberries, chipotle aioli, micro cilantro.
Torta De Vegan Fried Chicken$10.95
Vegan Fried Chicken Refried Black beans, Vegan Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled red onions. Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.
Torta De Cochinita Pibil$10.95
Achiote marinated slow roasted pork spread with refried black beans, Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled red onion. Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.
More about Mayan Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Bikaner Sweets

1625 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bikaner Sweets
