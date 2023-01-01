Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve boba tea

Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale

795 E El Camino Real, sunnyvale

Avg 4.8 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Pack)$19.95
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.10
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba.
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale
Pastel Tea Lounge - 1161 Lawrence Expy

1161 N Lawrence Expy, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea$6.00
More about Pastel Tea Lounge - 1161 Lawrence Expy

