Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Sunnyvale

Go
Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve bruschetta

Gumba's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Gumba's Italian Restaurant

176 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta Formaggio$10.00
More about Gumba's Italian Restaurant
Mayan Kitchen image

 

Mayan Kitchen

139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cochinta Pibil Bruschetta$13.95
Yucatan- Pork with pickled onion.
More about Mayan Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale

Fish And Chips

Belgian Waffles

Tacos

Calamari

Waffles

Gnocchi

Hummus

Paratha

Map

More near Sunnyvale to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1409 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston