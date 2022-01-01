Burritos in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve burritos
More about Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
|Breakfast Burrito
|$17.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, seasoned country potatoes, avocado, sour cream, salsa. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
More about Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale
Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale
161 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
|BBQ Burrito
|$12.99