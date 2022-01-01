Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheeseburgers in
Sunnyvale
/
Sunnyvale
/
Cheeseburgers
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Metro City - Murphy Ave
151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
No reviews yet
Cheeseburger -K
$6.99
More about Metro City - Murphy Ave
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Gumba's Italian Restaurant
176 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
Avg 4.6
(2359 reviews)
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.00
More about Gumba's Italian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale
Gnocchi
Tacos
Tandoori
Hummus
Spaghetti
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Cake
Lassi
More near Sunnyvale to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Santa Clara
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Milpitas
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(522 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1362 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston