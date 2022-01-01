Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Sunnyvale

Go
Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave

151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$17.00
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, chorizo, onions, jalapeños and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, sour cream and avocado. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
More about Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
Item pic

 

Metro City Restaurant - East Duane

919 East Duane Avenue, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$17.00
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, chorizo, onions, jalapeños and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, sour cream and avocado. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
More about Metro City Restaurant - East Duane

Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale

Chili

Avocado Salad

Belgian Waffles

Cheeseburgers

Meatball Subs

Calamari

Pork Chops

Mussels

Map

More near Sunnyvale to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston