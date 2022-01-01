Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale

161 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$3.99
More about Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale
Item pic

 

Mayan Kitchen

139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips N Salsa (Vegan)$7.95
Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.
More about Mayan Kitchen

