Dosa in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve dosa

Saravanaa Bhavan - Sunnyvale -

1305 S Mary Avenue, Sunnyvale

Togo-Kara Dosa$16.50
Spicy Thin Rice Crepe With Spices, Onions And Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
*SPICY*
*DAIRY*
*NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Mysore Masala Dosa$16.50
Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar.
*DAIRY*
*NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Onion Rava Masala Dosa$16.50
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar.
*NUTS ADDED*
More about Saravanaa Bhavan - Sunnyvale -
Butter Chicken Social

1169 West El Camino Real, Sunnyvale

Dosa Batter Cauliflower 65$8.00
More about Butter Chicken Social

