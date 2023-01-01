Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve fried rice

California Momo Kitchen - 913 E Duane Ave

913 E Duane Ave, Sunnyvale

Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Chicken, basmati rice, carrot, cabbage, French beans, peas, bell pepper, garlic & onion
Chick N Fish - 623 Caliente Drive

623 Caliente Drive, Sunnyvale

Veggie Fried Rice$11.99
Stir-fried rice tossed with cabbage, carrot lettuce, green peas, egg and green onion.
Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Stir-fried rice tossed with Chicken ,Egg. Green Peas, Lettuce , Carrot and Green Onion.
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.99
Stir-fried rice tossed with Shrimp , Green peas, Lettuce, Eggs, Carrot and Green Onion.
