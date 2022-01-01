Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic noodles in
Sunnyvale
/
Sunnyvale
/
Garlic Noodles
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Mayan Kitchen
139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
No reviews yet
Chicken & Garlic Noodles
$14.95
More about Mayan Kitchen
Chick N Fish
623 Caliente Drive, Sunnyvale
No reviews yet
Garlic Noodle
$9.99
Garlic Noodle
$9.99
More about Chick N Fish
