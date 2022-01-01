Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lassi in
Sunnyvale
/
Sunnyvale
/
Lassi
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve lassi
Shosha
141 S Murphy Av, Sunnyvale
No reviews yet
Rose Lassi
$7.00
More about Shosha
Bikaner Sweets
1625 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale
No reviews yet
Jeera Lassi
$2.99
Mango Lassi
$3.99
More about Bikaner Sweets
Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale
Pies
Paneer Tikka
Naan
Garlic Naan
Tacos
Clams
Tikka Masala
Prawns
More near Sunnyvale to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Santa Clara
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Milpitas
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(522 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1362 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston