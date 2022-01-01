Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve lassi

Shosha image

 

Shosha

141 S Murphy Av, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rose Lassi$7.00
More about Shosha
Banner pic

 

Bikaner Sweets

1625 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jeera Lassi$2.99
Mango Lassi$3.99
More about Bikaner Sweets

