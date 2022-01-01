Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Sunnyvale

Go
Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

The Oxford

195 South Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BACON Mac'n' Cheese$17.00
Kids Mac'n'Cheese$14.00
(v) Mac'n'Cheese Spheres (Copy)$15.00
Mac'n'Cheese wrapped in crumbs fried and served with aioli. ( 4 pcs.)
Contains - Dairy/Gluten NO Nuts
More about The Oxford
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale

161 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Bowl$14.99
Our Mac & Cheese with 1/4 pound of your choice of meat. Garnished with green onion. Does not include a Side.
White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese$5.99
Can be ordered with or without Bacon.
White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese$0.00
More about Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale

Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale

Reuben

Chicken Caesar Salad

Paratha

Sweet Potato Fries

Patty Melts

Chili

Mushroom Burgers

Belgian Waffles

Map

More near Sunnyvale to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston