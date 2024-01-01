Penne in Sunnyvale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve penne
Butter Chicken Social
1169 West El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
No reviews yet
Penne Pasta in pink Sauce
$12.00
More about Butter Chicken Social
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Gumba's Italian Restaurant
176 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
Avg 4.6
(2359 reviews)
Penne Primavera
$20.00
More about Gumba's Italian Restaurant
