Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Sunnyvale

Go
Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

The Oxford

195 South Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oxford Shepherd's Pie$22.00
Minced lamb leg cooked with root & seasonal vegetables, tomato sauce baked with a Yukon potato crust, served with a dinner roll.
Contains - Dairy/Gluten (besides bread roll , the base is started off with flour)/NO Nuts
Chicken Pot Pie$21.00
Boneless chunks of Mary's chicken braised with thyme, wild mushrooms, root & seasonal vegetables baked with a puff pastry crust.
Contains - Dairy/Gluten/No Nuts
More about The Oxford
Consumer pic

 

Metro City - Murphy Ave

151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cherry Pie$8.23
More about Metro City - Murphy Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale

Lassi

Roti

Aloo Tikkis

Hummus

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Spaghetti

Map

More near Sunnyvale to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston