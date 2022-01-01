Sliders in Sunnyvale
More about Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
|Chicken n Waffle Sliders
|$12.00
Crispy fried boneless chicken tenders, bacon, powdered sugar and maple syrup
|Sliders Three
|$15.00
BBQ Pulled Pork with power slaw Crab cake with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato Certified Angus Beef, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato Smoked Brisket with power slaw
|Sliders Four
|$17.00
BBQ Pulled Pork with power slaw Crab cake with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato Certified Angus Beef, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato Smoked Brisket with power slaw