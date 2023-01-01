Brisket in Sunnyvale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket, Fried Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich image

 

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket, Fried Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$5.50
Our signature sandwich with brisket, a fried egg* and American cheese served on an everything bagel with a side of roasted pepper cream cheese.
*Eggs cooked to medium. Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Brisket, Egg & Cheese Taco$5.00
Our signature taco with brisket, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
Item pic

 

La Carretera

3630 North Belt Line Road, SUNNYVALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ BRISKET TACO PLATE$12.00
Two bbw brisket tacos, mozzarella, crispy onions, queso fresco
BRISKET TACO$2.99
Slow cooked overnight brisket, cheese, onions, cilantro, salsa, lime
More about La Carretera

