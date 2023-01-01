Brisket in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve brisket
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale
|Brisket, Fried Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$5.50
Our signature sandwich with brisket, a fried egg* and American cheese served on an everything bagel with a side of roasted pepper cream cheese.
*Eggs cooked to medium. Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Brisket, Egg & Cheese Taco
|$5.00
Our signature taco with brisket, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.