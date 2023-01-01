Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sunnyvale

Go
Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve cake

Settlers Table image

 

Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101

129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Just chocolate cake$6.00
More about Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
Item pic

 

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte$0.00
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale is turning 2! We're celebrating with this Birthday Cake Matcha Latte. We use blue matcha, which is made from crushed butterfly pea flowers, toffee, white chocolate, and vanilla! This sweet combo creates that birthday cake taste we all know and love! Try it frozen and celebrate with us!
Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte$0.00
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale is turning 2! We're celebrating with this Birthday Cake Matcha Latte. We use blue matcha, which is made from crushed butterfly pea flowers, toffee, white chocolate, and vanilla! This sweet combo creates that birthday cake taste we all know and love! Try it and celebrate with us!
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Brisket

Map

More near Sunnyvale to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston