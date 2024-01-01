Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Sunnyvale

Go
Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve macarons

Consumer pic

 

Settler's Table

129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Joy Macaron$7.50
More about Settler's Table
Item pic

 

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio Macaron Latte
Inspired by sweet, pleasantly nutty French macarons. A delightful pairing of vanilla, toffee and pistachio with our craft latte.
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale

Tiramisu

Map

More near Sunnyvale to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (720 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (21 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (720 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (500 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1163 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (402 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston