Pies in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve pies

Settlers Table image

 

Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101

129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple pie sundae$6.00
French coconut pie$5.00
Peanut butter pie$6.00
More about Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
Item pic

 

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Coconut Cream Pie Latte$0.00
This sweet combo of coconut and white chocolate will melt in your mouth, literally! Reminiscent of coconut cream pie, served over ice.
Coconut Cream Pie Latte$0.00
This sweet combo of coconut and white chocolate will melt in your mouth, literally! Reminiscent of coconut cream pie & topped with whipped cream.
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

