Pies in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve pies
More about Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale
|Apple pie sundae
|$6.00
|French coconut pie
|$5.00
|Peanut butter pie
|$6.00
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale
|Iced Coconut Cream Pie Latte
|$0.00
This sweet combo of coconut and white chocolate will melt in your mouth, literally! Reminiscent of coconut cream pie, served over ice.
|Coconut Cream Pie Latte
|$0.00
This sweet combo of coconut and white chocolate will melt in your mouth, literally! Reminiscent of coconut cream pie & topped with whipped cream.