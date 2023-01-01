Salmon in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve salmon
More about Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale
|Settler's Salmon
|$18.00
Pistachio crusted filet with a beurre blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about La Carretera
La Carretera
3630 North Belt Line Road, SUNNYVALE
|SALMON AL COMAL
|$20.00
Blackened salmon, sauted zucchini, mushrooms, cababge, carrot, white rice, red / green peppers and onions, Chipotle aioli on top
|SALMON TACO PLATE
|$12.00
two Blackened salmon tacos, pineapple relish, cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado white rice