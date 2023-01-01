Salmon in Sunnyvale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve salmon

Settlers Table image

 

Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101

129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Settler's Salmon$18.00
Pistachio crusted filet with a beurre blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
Item pic

 

La Carretera

3630 North Belt Line Road, SUNNYVALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON AL COMAL$20.00
Blackened salmon, sauted zucchini, mushrooms, cababge, carrot, white rice, red / green peppers and onions, Chipotle aioli on top
SALMON TACO PLATE$12.00
two Blackened salmon tacos, pineapple relish, cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado white rice
More about La Carretera

