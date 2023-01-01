Tacos in Sunnyvale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Taco image

 

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Taco$4.50
Our signature taco with breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
Egg & Cheese Taco$3.75
Our signature taco with scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
Brisket, Egg & Cheese Taco$5.00
Our signature taco with brisket, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
Item pic

 

La Carretera

3630 North Belt Line Road, SUNNYVALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TROMPO TACO$2.99
Adovo grill pork, cilantro, onions, pineapple
CARNE ASADA TACO$2.99
Chef style marinated beed, onions, cialntro, lime ,salsa
FRONTERA TACO PLATE$12.00
two buffalo chicken tacos, blue cheese slaw, pickles, ranch
More about La Carretera

