Tacos in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve tacos
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Taco
|$4.50
Our signature taco with breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
|Egg & Cheese Taco
|$3.75
Our signature taco with scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
|Brisket, Egg & Cheese Taco
|$5.00
Our signature taco with brisket, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.