Sunright Tea Studio

12146 South Street Ste B

Popular Items

Sunright Fruit Tea$5.45
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Strawberry Frostie$6.25
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Thai Milk Tea$4.75
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
White Peach Oolong Milk Tea$4.95
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Jasmine Green Tea$3.95
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
Mango Frostie$6.25
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
Location

Artesia CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
