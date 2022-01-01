Go
Sunright Tea Studio

Shake 17 Times!

SMOOTHIES

3902 Grand Ave A • $

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)

Popular Items

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea$4.95
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
Sunright Fruit Tea$5.45
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Frostie$6.25
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Ceylon Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Mango Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3902 Grand Ave A

Chino CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
