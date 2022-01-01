Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 Times!
SMOOTHIES
3902 Grand Ave A • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3902 Grand Ave A
Chino CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Juice it Up!
Come in and enjoy!
Yoshiharu Ramen
Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!
Wingman Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology 8007
Pieology Pizzeria Chino #8007