Sunright Tea Studio

Shake 17 Times!

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

3313 Hyland Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)

Popular Items

Mango Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Oolong Milk Tea$4.75
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
Hokkaido Milk Tea$4.95
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.25
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Sunright Fruit Tea$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Frostie$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

3313 Hyland Ave

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
