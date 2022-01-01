Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Sunright Tea Studio
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
207 E Orangethorpe Ave.
Fullerton, CA 92832
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
207 E Orangethorpe Ave., Fullerton CA 92832