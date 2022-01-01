Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Sunright Tea Studio

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

207 E Orangethorpe Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

Pickup

Popular Items

Sunright Fruit Tea$5.45
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Strawberry Frostie$6.25
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Mango Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Hokkaido Milk Tea$4.95
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
Mango Frostie$6.25
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

207 E Orangethorpe Ave., Fullerton CA 92832

