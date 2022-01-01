Go
Sunright Tea Studio

16 West Colorado Boulevard

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.25
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Sunright Fruit Tea$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Mango Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
16 West Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Der Wolf

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Santorini

In the heart of Old Town Pasadena, Cafe Santorini is the spot. Featuring fresh Mediterranean cuisine, eclectic wine list and a full bar. All in a quaint upper level dining room and charming patio where Santorini Sky's the Limit. Cafe Santorini is the ideal destination for family as well as business gatherings.

Naughty Vegan パンダ

Naughty Vegan パンダ is a collaboration between Crazy Chino Catering founded by Chef Sky and "Naughty Boy Sushi" founded by Chef Adrian. Both phenomenal up-and-coming vegan head chefs.
Majority of our proteins, produce, and sauces are made in-house daily from organic produce that’s sourced locally here in Santa Ana by @ingardiabrosproduce. Every meal and protein at Naughty Panda is made to order. Although we aren’t a certified GF kitchen, our entire Sushi line as well as majority of our menu, is specially crafted by our head chefs Adrian and Sky to be Gluten Free. When you dine at Naughty Panda, you are directly supporting our passionate back-of-house kitchen staff who not only prepares your food by hand with love, but are all also predominately people of color.

Spinfish Poke House

A warm, happy place serving the freshest and most unique poke you'll ever taste!

