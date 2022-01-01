Go
Sunright Tea Studio

1245 s San Gabriel Blvd

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Sunright Fruit Tea$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Mango Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Oolong Milk Tea$4.75
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.25
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Ceylon Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
San Gabriel CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tay Ho - San Gabriel

Yifang

The Alley - San Gabriel

Motto Tea Cafe

