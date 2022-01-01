Sunrise Beach restaurants you'll love
Must-try Sunrise Beach restaurants
More about Pappos Pizzeria
Pappos Pizzeria
2599 State Road MM, Sunrise Beach
|Popular items
|12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
|14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$20.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
|BREADSTICKS
|$5.99
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
More about Pappy's Pit Stop
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pappy's Pit Stop
14317 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach