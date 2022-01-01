Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunrise Beach restaurants you'll love

Sunrise Beach restaurants
  • Sunrise Beach

Must-try Sunrise Beach restaurants

Pappos Pizzeria image

 

Pappos Pizzeria

2599 State Road MM, Sunrise Beach

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$20.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
BREADSTICKS$5.99
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
More about Pappos Pizzeria
Captain Ron's Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Captain Ron's Bar & Grill

82 Aloha Ln, Sunrise Beach

Avg 4.4 (727 reviews)
More about Captain Ron's Bar & Grill
Pappy's Pit Stop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pappy's Pit Stop

14317 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach

Avg 4.3 (360 reviews)
More about Pappy's Pit Stop
