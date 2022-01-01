Go
Sunrise Coffee

Your local neighborhood coffee shop

3130 E Sunset Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)

Popular Items

Croissant Bacon Sandwich$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
Super Burrito$10.50
tortilla, beans, potatoes, vegan cheese, spicy jackfruit, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, veganaise, and vegan cream cheese.
Tea Latte
Daily Oatmeal$7.50
slow cooked oatmeal, chia seeds, coconut oil with almond milk, fruits, nuts and peanut butter
Nom Nom Burrito$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
Alien Burrito$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
Bagels$4.50
everything or plain
Do Gooder$6.50
everything bagel with herb cream cheese, avocado, tomato, salt and black pepper
Hot Mess Bacon Bowl$10.00
bacon, potato, egg , cheese, spinach, tomato, red bell pepper, sour cream and cholula with a side of toast
Regular Latte$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3130 E Sunset Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
