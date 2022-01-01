Go
Sunrise Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1675 Hwy 105 S • $

Avg 4.5 (1720 reviews)

Popular Items

The McBoone Sandwich$8.50
Sunrise Standard$9.00
Biscuits & Gravy
Hash Browns$2.75
Crunch and Munch$8.50
House-made hot sauce$1.25
Grits$2.00
The Mountain Man$9.00
Bacon - side$3.50
Grandfather Special Plate$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1675 Hwy 105 S

Boone NC

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
