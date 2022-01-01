Sunrise Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
1511 Butler Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1511 Butler Ave
Tybee Island GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
