Go
Toast

Sunrise Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

1511 Butler Ave • $

Avg 4 (753 reviews)

Popular Items

Coffee$2.75
Sausage & Cheese Omelet$9.95
Chocolate Chip Pancakes & Meat$10.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1511 Butler Ave

Tybee Island GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Raw Ingredients

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chamacos Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Deck Beachbar and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coco's Tybee Island

No reviews yet

CoCo's Where it is always SUNSET somewhere and FUN is the BEST thing to have!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston