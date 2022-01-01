Sunrise Restaurant

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Lili's Restaurant on Wilmington Island welcomes everyone to enjoy refined cuisine in a casual atmosphere.

Menu items range from classic French, to local southern favorites, and includes a unique mix of flavors from Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisines. Voted Best Islands Restaurant 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018!

Our products are local, hormone-free and sustainable.

Bring your family and friends!

