Go
Toast
  • /
  • Bend
  • /
  • Sunriver Brewing Company - Bend Eastside (NRO)

Sunriver Brewing Company - Bend Eastside (NRO)

Eastside Location! Awesome craft beer, great food, engaging service!

1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sando$17.00
house smoked pork, SBC bbq sauce, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, crispy beer onions, jalapeno cheddar bun
Wagyu Sliders$19.00
American kobe beef, pepper bacon jam, Tillamook white cheddar, herb aioli, burgundy reduction, brioche bun
Fish N Chips$18.00
Fuzztail Hefeweizen battered NW cod, lemongrass remoulade, grilled lemon
See full menu

Location

1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100

Bend OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Life & Time Free Range Fast Food East #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HABLO TACOS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big O Bagels - Bend Eastside

No reviews yet

We opened our first store on Galveston Avenue in Bend in 1994. We are focused on serving real food that is simple and delicious! Since opening our first store we have grown along with our community and now have three locations in Bend and one location in Redmond.

We love Central Oregon for the same reasons our friends and customers do—the amazing opportunities to play outside. Whether you ski, snowboard, run, bike, hike, climb, kayak, or anything else there is nothing better to fuel your adventure than a bagel!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston