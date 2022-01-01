Go
Sun River St. George Community Association

SunRiver Residents ONLY

4275 Country Club Drive

Popular Items

Onion Rings$2.00
Onion Rings
Beef Stroganoff over Egg Noodles with Garlic Bread$14.00
Meat Lasagna with Garlic Bread$12.00
Meat Lasagna with Garlic Bread
Sweet Potato Fries$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Diet Coke$1.00
Fries$2.00
French Fries
Cheeseburger$7.00
Cheeseburger with onions, tomato, and lettuce.
Hamburger$6.00
Hamburger with onions, lettuce, and tomato.
Shrimp Taco (1)$6.00
Location

4275 Country Club Drive

St George UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
